Thomas Christoffersen, M: 402-216-3473, thomas.christoffersen@exclistings.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Ready for the space you’ve been dreaming of and all the tranquility you could ever want??? Imagine long walks or horse rides in the ever unique, beautiful, and secluded Skyline Ranches neighborhood!! This one of a kind property offers over 2.3 acres of private space, an amazing in-ground pool, just under 5000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and so much more! Relax on a hot day in the pool, grill out on the wrap around porch, and then reel in the night with the kids in the beautiful theatre room! Built in 2014 this amazing home offers an updated feel without the crazy cost of building! Come see this bad boy as it won't last long!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $895,000
