Check out this incredible MAXIM HOMES custom 1.5 story 5 car garage home backing trees and a lake! You'll love the huge open layout living room which leads into breathtaking kitchen featuring modern cabinets, oversized island & pantry, and matte black GE Cafe appliances.The fireplace wall is sure to impress with its cabinet to ceiling tile + custom lighting. Primary suite features its own fireplace, spa-like floor to ceiling marble like tile bath with huge shower featuring both a pull down shower head + in-ceiling rain head,and built in soaking tub next to it. Main level complete with an office perfect for working or personal use. Upstairs you'll find a gracious loft, 2 bedrooms, & bathroom featuring double vanity with a separate toilet and shower room for privacy. Pictures may differ from actual build.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $889,000
-
- Updated
