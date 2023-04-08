Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Agent has equity and is licensed real estate agent. Come check out this stunning new floor plan by M2 Homes, 60 days from completion in popular Blue Sage Creek. This large open floor plan ranch greets you with a mixture of brick and stone exterior, large 4 car garage and 8' double entry doors. Kitchen complete with custom cabinets, soft close, prep kitchen and pantry. Master retreat has double closets, freestanding tub and separate vanities. Main floor has volume 10 foot ceilings, 8 foot doors, designer finishes and textures throughout. Basement is entertainers dream with massive bar, theatre and open rec space, completed with 2 additional bedrooms. Large flat backyard is perfect for that future pool, walking distance to parks, schools and so much more.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $849,900
-
- Updated
