Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet "Sienna", Hildy Homes newest two-story plan. Sienna has a grand entry that is sure to make a bold impression. Her main level features an open concept kitchen, large walk-in-panty, great room with fireplace, dining room, living room, office, mudroom, extra closets, and powder bath. She offers 5-bedrooms, 5-bathrooms and a large 4 CAR GARAGE with over 4,600 sq. ft. of finished living space. The primary suite features two master closets, large walk in tiled shower, and soaking tub. Oh, did we forget to mention, Sienna has a finished basement with an open family room, wet-bar, and rec room. SIENNA IS LOCATED ON HUGE CORNER LOT!!! ***You are in luck! Buyer financing fell through. Act quickly before she is gone again*** A.M.A.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $819,900
Updated
