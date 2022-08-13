 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $819,900

TJ Scott, M: 402-996-0001, scottreservices@gmail.com, - Welcome to your new home in The Hamptons. Situated on a large lot with a beautiful view, this upscale contemporary home will wow you. The open concept main floor features a floor to ceiling tiled fireplace, a stunning kitchen with quartz counters, and a spacious custom built hidden pantry. A split bedroom floorplan leads to a large front office/bedroom, and large private 2 second bedroom. On the opposite side you will find the master suite of your dreams. The master bedroom features a cozy fireplace, the master bath feels like a luxurious spa, and huge custom built walk in-closet has its own vanity. The walkout lower level features 2 large bedrooms, a exercise room (or could be used as a theater room), and a stunning wet bar perfect for entertaining. Store your toys in the oversized 4 car split garage. With upscale luxurious finishes throughout, this home has everything you have always desired. Make this dream home yours! Show

