Stunning new 2-story plan by Al Belt Custom Homes with over 4100 fsf in popular Westbury Farm! Main floor features a massive kitchen w/spacious dining area, rift & quarter sawn wood flooring, painted birch cabinets, quartz counters, awesome Frigidaire Pro ss appliance package. Convenient prep area off of kitchen, cooktop with pot filler, plus walk-in pantry. Great room with stone fireplace and built-ins. Second floor offers luxurious primary suite with walk-in closet and full bath featuring a huge walk-in shower, standalone tub and double vanities. Guest suite with Jack and Jill bath. Finished lower level with huge family room, awesome wet bar, plus a 5th bedroom & bath. Covered composite deck with aluminum railings, board & batten siding, landscaping in place...this home with all the bells & whistles will be ready for its first owners at the end of September 2023! Full floorplan details are in Associate