Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Kelly Construction Poplar Farmhouse plan, new construction w/o the wait! Open the front doors & be greeted w/ a spacious open floor plan & tons of natural light. Living area features beautiful stone fireplace & leads into gorgeous kitchen with oversized island. All slate stainless steel appliances included +wine fridge! ALL CUSTOM SOFT CLOSE CABINETS throughout. Amazing primary suite featuring HEATED bathroom flooring, walk-in shower, freestanding soaker tub, lg walk-in closet. 2 more large bedrooms, another full bathroom + 1/2 bath & convenient main floor laundry complete the main level. Head to the W/O lower level & you'll find tons of space, large wet bar, 2 beds w/ full bath & flex room. Designer light fixtures, high quality finishes, quartz countertops & custom railings.. Large covered deck w/ OUTDOOR FIREPLACE overlooking nice size FLAT backyard! Builder warranty + 3 Year Service One Home Warranty