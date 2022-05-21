 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $798,000

  • Updated
Brian Wilson, M: 402-850-0731, brian.wilson@bhhsamb.com, www.brianwilsonteam.com - Photo is of similar home. Amazing new 2277 ranch plan by Al Belt Custom Homes in Elkhorn's popular Blue Sage Creek! For detailed floor plan, go to Associate Documents. Home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, over 3700 fsf, oversized 4 car garage. Gourmet kitchen, oversized island with storage, high-end ss appliances, double oven, painted/birch cabinets, quartz counters, 5" rift & quarter sawn oak flooring, walk-in pantry, mud room with lockers. Beautiful built-ins, wrapped beam decorative ceiling and stone fireplace to ceiling in great room. 3 bedrooms on main level. Primary bedroom suite features large walk-in closet, oversized walk-in shower & stand-alone tub, plus separate vanities. Finished lower level with wet bar, spacious rec room with fireplace, 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, plus exercise room & 3/4 bath. Hardi-Plank siding, Pella windows, covered patio and front porch, plus beautifully landsca

