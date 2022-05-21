Brian Wilson, M: 402-850-0731, brian.wilson@bhhsamb.com, www.brianwilsonteam.com - Photo is of similar home. Amazing new 2277 ranch plan by Al Belt Custom Homes in Elkhorn's popular Blue Sage Creek! For detailed floor plan, go to Associate Documents. Home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, over 3700 fsf, oversized 4 car garage. Gourmet kitchen, oversized island with storage, high-end ss appliances, double oven, painted/birch cabinets, quartz counters, 5" rift & quarter sawn oak flooring, walk-in pantry, mud room with lockers. Beautiful built-ins, wrapped beam decorative ceiling and stone fireplace to ceiling in great room. 3 bedrooms on main level. Primary bedroom suite features large walk-in closet, oversized walk-in shower & stand-alone tub, plus separate vanities. Finished lower level with wet bar, spacious rec room with fireplace, 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, plus exercise room & 3/4 bath. Hardi-Plank siding, Pella windows, covered patio and front porch, plus beautifully landsca
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $798,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly a decade after retiring from NASA, Ashland native and astronaut Clayton Anderson has become president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
WAVERLY – Just over two years ago, Waverly citizens voted for a $3.5 million bond to help replace the city’s aging swimming pool with a new aq…
WAHOO – There were more options, and more choices to be made regarding the pending facilities improvement/addition project for the Wahoo Board…
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Thomas claimed a no-trespass order handed down to him from the district in September prevented him from experiencing his first grader's school year.
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York.
WAHOO – Chris Lichtenberg has advanced to the General Election in the race for Saunders County Sheriff, topping the other Republican candidate…
Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
Notably, Lincoln Public Schools gyms will be no longer be used for any state basketball contests other than third-place games.
ASHLAND – After a two-year absence, the Ashland Farmers Market will again be a part of summer Saturday mornings in downtown Ashland.
WAHOO – For the second year in a row, Wahoo Public Schools has been named to the list of “Best Communities for Music Education” by the Nationa…