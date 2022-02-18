Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet "Sienna", Hildy Homes newest two-story plan. Sienna has a grand entry that is sure to make a bold impression. Her main level features an open concept kitchen, great room with fireplace, dining room, living room, office, mudroom, extra closets for storage, and powder bath. She offers 5-bedrooms, 5-bathrooms and a large 4-car garage with over 4,600 sq. ft. of finished living space. The primary suite features two master closets, large walk in tiled shower, and soaking tub. Oh, did we forget to mention, Sienna has a finished basement with an open family room, wet-bar, and rec room? Estimated date of completion May 13th, 2022. ALL photos are simulated with similar floor plan and some upgraded finishes. A.M.A.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $779,900
