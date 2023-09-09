TJ Scott, M: 402-996-0001, scottreservices@gmail.com, - Welcome home to this beautiful ranch on a corner lot in popular Privada. Featuring upscale details, this open concept home has it all. 3 bedrooms/2 baths on the main, and additional 2 bedrooms/1 bath in the lower level. Plenty of space to entertain in the large kitchen overlooking the living room, as well as the finished lower level complete with a wet bar. The main bedroom is spacious and features a spa like main bath. Set up your personal showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $759,900
