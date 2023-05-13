Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Kelly Construction's Hawthorne 3 | Eligible for our "A Day With The Designer" where buyers receive up to 4 hours to select finishes! The main floor boasts a spacious and open living space, complete with a beautiful stone fireplace. Entertain guests in your gorgeous kitchen, fully equipped with all appliances, a wine fridge, and a walk-in pantry. Retreat to your spacious master suite, featuring an en-suite full bathroom with a soaker tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities, and a massive walk-in closet. The lower level is the perfect spot for hosting guests, complete with a wet bar and a large open living space with yet another cozy fireplace. HEATED 3-car garage with 16 ft ceilings and hot & cold water. Enjoy the beautiful scenery from your HUGE extended covered deck, with no back yard neighbors to disturb your peace. Builder warranty + 3 Year Service One Home Warranty!