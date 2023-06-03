Sandie McPadden, M: 402-871-5343, smcpadden@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Kids can walk to Blue Sage Elementary across the street! Plenty of room for everyone in this new CROWN, LTD. 5 bedroom 2 story home with 3 levels of finished space on a west facing walkout lot! Unique layout with office and U staircase not visible from entry! Gorgeous kitchen with quartzite countertops, walk in pantry and large center island. Four bedrooms upstairs and one in the finished lower level with bathroom. All bedrooms are spacious with walk in closets and bath access. Second floor laundry room. Home Energy Rating System (HERS) =53
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $745,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MEAD – It will take five to six weeks to remove construction debris, pallets, hundreds of full bottles of wine, beer and soda and other trash …
DISTRICT COURT
WAHOO
DISTRICT COURT Judge Christina Marroquin County Clerk Patty McEvoy New Criminal Cases
WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council has postponed signing an agreement with the state regarding the proposed roundabout project at Highways 92/77 and 109.