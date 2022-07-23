 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $745,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $745,000

Sandie McPadden, M: 402-871-5343, smcpadden@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Kids can walk to Blue Sage Elementary School across the Street! Plenty of room for everyone in this new CROWN, LTD. 5 bedroom 2 story home with 3 levels of finished space on a west facing walkout lot! Unique features like a hidden pocket office and U staircase out of sight from the entry! Gorgeous kitchen with walk-in pantry and large center island. Four bedrooms upstairs and one in the finished lower level. All bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Second level laundry room. Construction has started, so plenty of time to select your finishes! Price subject to change depending on finishes. Will be tested for HERS rating once house has been completed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stir-Up Queen Pat Proctor

Stir-Up Queen Pat Proctor

Pat Proctor was raised on a farm two miles north of Memphis, Nebraska – the daughter of Bohumil and Mabel Pacula. She attended District 6 coun…