Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Open Saturdays and Sundays 12-4 except major holidays. Woodland Homes Model home now for sale and open weekends until sold. Cabernet - 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, huge primary suite with sitting room. Main floor with hardwood floors, huge island, knotty cedar stained beams, Ship lap in ceiling areas. Walk through pantry. Back office or bdrm 5 tucked away for peace and quiet or play room on the main floor. Oversized garage. Priced below rebuild price.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $739,850
