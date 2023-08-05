Cassidee Reeve, M: 402-706-2901, creeve@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - NOW COMPLETE!! If you like MODERN this is the home for you! This 5 bedroom ranch, 4 Car Garage, 4 Bath home features an open concept floor plan, finished basement with theatre room, wet bar and tons of storage! Main floor suite has walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual sinks,linen cabinet and soaking tub. Kitchen features WI pantry, 8' long island, custom cabinets, solid surface counters, tile back splash, andunder cabinet lighting. Extra tall ceilings in living room with gorgeous fireplace & windows. Call today for more information or your privateshowing. AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $734,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN — The level of softball talent in Saunders County has been undeniable over the past few years, with multiple state appearances by thre…
Thousands of Marines backed by advanced U.S. fighter jets and warships are slowly building up a presence in the Persian Gulf. While America's …
The Royal Grove — a Lincoln music venue in its 90th year of operation — will close after Saturday's performance for a month to complete its re…
WAHOO — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department will add three vehicles next year, on one condition.
A Crete man accidentally shot himself with his friend's handgun at a barbecue Saturday evening about 15 miles southwest of Lincoln, authorities said.