5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $725,000

Johnathan O'Gorman, M: 402-595-8857, johnathan@OmahaPropertyShop.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meticulously maintained, gorgeous 5 bed 5 bath walk-out 2-story situated in a cul-de-sac in popular Windgate Ranch! Dramatic 2-story entry opens into sweeping main level drenched in natural light w/formal dining room & spacious living room w/cozy corner fireplace. Huge open kitchen boasting large dinette, center island w/breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & awesome walk-thru pantry open to mudroom. Awesome tucked away main level office/playroom. Stunning primary suite featuring impressive spa-like bath w/dual vanities, beautiful soaker tub, walk-in tile shower & TWO walk-in closets! Three additional 2nd level bedrooms - one w/en suite 3/4 bath & two share full jack&jill bath. Convenient second level laundry room. Finished walk-out lower level with sizable family room with custom wet bar, sizable 5th bedroom & 3/4 bath perfect for guests & plenty of storage. Covered de