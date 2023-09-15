Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Woodland Homes Cabernet Traditional With Wrap Around Porch. 5 bedroom, 4 bath, sitting room in primary bedroom with fireplace. Great room and kitchen have expansive windows. over 3,100 finished square feet not counting potential for 1200 sq feet more in lower level. (price does not include finished basement) model home to view in area.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $709,539
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY — One of Bob Maag’s bucket list items was to one day see Waverly High School host a regional marching band competition.
The Bishop Neumann volleyball team was able to walk away with a convincing 25-13, 25-17 and 25-7 sweep over Omaha Westview at home on Sept. 7.…
YUTAN — A year after losing to Yutan-Mead on three different occasions, the Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann softball team enacted some revenge wi…
Friday, Sept 1
RAYMOND — A solid performance in the service game helped the Raymond Central volleyball team get a quality victory over Louisville at home on …