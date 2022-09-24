 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $706,819

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $706,819

Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Contract Pending Contract pending. Photo of similar home. Woodland Homes Cabernet - 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, huge primary suite with sitting room. Main floor with hardwood floors, huge island, Walk through pantry. Back office or bdrm 5 tucked away for peace and quiet or play room on the main floor. Oversized garage.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular