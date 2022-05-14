 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $705,000

  Updated
Jennifer Bixby, M: 402-719-4631, jennifer@donpeterson.com, - Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the popular Prairies Subdivision. Custom features include farmhouse sink, waterfall countertop, oversized windows, free standing tub and professional landscaping. You will fall in love with the spacious covered deck & backyard that offers fantastic views of the community green space & walking trails. No backyard neighbors is an added bonus. The Prairies also offers a community pool. You won't want to miss out on this luxurious listing.

