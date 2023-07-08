Echelon Homes' new Summit two story plan has everything you could want and more! Offering 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, this functional floor plan showcases custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and unique throughout. White brick fireplace and an abundance of natural light fill the living room. Gourmet kitchen boasts a huge island, gas cooktop, and pantry. Stunning powder bath and drop zone are off the garage for added convenience. Expansive foyer with modern horizontal steel railing leads to efficient 2nd floor level maximizing space with primary and 3 other large bedrooms. Primary bedroom with accent wall and barn door opening to gorgeous en suite and walk in closet. Basement rec area is perfect for entertaining with a wet bar that features floating shelves, wine fridge, and accent lighting. Another bedroom in the lower level for all your needs. Relax in the backyard with a firepit and no backyard neighbors. Come check out this beautiful home in Westbury Farm!