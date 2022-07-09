Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to this stunning single owner ranch home located in Southpointe Estates! Features include 5 BD, 4 BA and a nearly 1,400 SQFT climate controlled garage. Step inside through the fogged glass double front doors and fall in love with the vaulted ceilings, canned lighting, hard wood flooring and high end fixtures throughout. Spacious floorplan offers a large living room with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace and built-in cabinetry and shelving. Beautiful eat-in kitchen is perfect for any occasion offering an oversized island, double oven, large walk-in pantry, quartz countertops and an elegant tile backsplash. Spacious primary BD offers a spa like BA with double vanities, an oversized walk-in shower, a jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Enjoy the finished LL offering an abundance of space with 2 additional BD, a BA, a family room and an oversized rec room with a gorgeous wetbar. Exterior offers a covered patio
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Picturesque Lake Wanahoo will again be the backdrop for the annual fireworks show to celebrate July Fourth in Wahoo.
LINCOLN – The future Waverly Aquatic Center continued a fundraising hot streak last week when the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners vote…
WAVERLY – Tracy Hernandez lived in Lincoln for many years before she moved to Waverly five years ago.
The new owners of the house on Woodscrest Avenue aren't saying why they want to tear it down, or what they want to put in its place.
CEDAR BLUFFS – Most people knew Jeff Hermanson as a deputy, or a firefighter or a K9 handler.
YUTAN – For several years, Yutan Days has traditionally been held on the weekend after Father’s Day.
Here's a guide to the main ways you can boost your Social Security retirement benefits.
WAHOO – Every four years, the descendants of Archie and Jackie McMaster gather for a family reunion that always includes the Fourth of July ac…
CERESCO – After a long weekend of Fourth of July festivities, one could be forgiven for thinking about taking the next weekend off.
LINCOLN – Two years ago, Dawn VanArsdale lost her furry best friend.