Lucy Perez, M: 402-906-3549, lucy.perez@redfin.com, https://www.redfin.com - Showings start April 1st at 1PM.Better than a new construction, this home has beautiful designer touches! 5 Bedrooms, 5 baths with a 3 car garage, built in 2017. Open main floor with wood floors, kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded appliances and huge walk-in pantry. Large Primary Bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, double vanities, walk in shower, jetted tub and more. Jack and Jill bathroom with double vanity between bedroom #2 and #3 & 4th Bedroom with private 3/4 Bath. Huge finished basement with 5th Bedroom and another 3/4 bath. Great outdoor deck to enjoy your afternoons. Close to shopping, parks and schools! This one is your dream home!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $688,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council is moving forward with a study to consider potential improvements to the intersection of Amberly and Canong…
EAGLE — For 300 days, Sara Bohling was bedridden, in the dark, and mostly alone, save for when her two daughters and her husband, Jason, would…
WAHOO – While much of the recent talk about strengthening Nebraska’s water resources focused on a large recreational lake near Ashland and pro…
ASHLAND – Rather than buying a hot dog or a bag of popcorn as they watch the young soccer players kick a ball around the soccer field on Satur…
The two people killed, who have not been identified by law enforcement, were heading west on the interstate when the driver lost control of the semi and overturned at around 3:15 a.m., the Seward County Sheriff's office said.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident.
WAVERLY — The newest production from Waverly High School’s Waverly Theatre Company, “Bright Star,” is one that makes its director laugh and cr…
ASHLAND – At its regular meeting, the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education considered the district’s spending for the coming year, which inclu…