Marie Otis, M: 402-670-8775, marie.otis@bhhsamb.com, https://www.marieotis.com - Open Saturdays and Sundays 1-4 pm. Not your average open-concept floorplan! This Pierre + offered by Nelson Builders is located on a walkout corner lot. The unique layout is centered on the stunning upgraded kitchen. Many upgrades including chefs gas cooktop and stainless hood vent, extended pantry, hidden under cabinet outlets with under cabinet and toe kick lighting. Look over your large center island into the great room, with feature wall of custom cabinets and linear electric fireplace. Luxurious primary suite with bathroom featuring oversized walk-in shower and dual sinks. The unique open staircase is adorned with windows beckoning you to head down into the spacious rec room complete with wet bar. You’ll also find 3 more bedrooms, and ¾ bath with double vanity.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $686,525
-
- Updated
