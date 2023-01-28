Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Charlie from Hildy Homes. With 3,767 finished square feet, Charlie has a sensible soul and brings all her best features under one roof: 4-car garage, 5-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms, open floor plan, walk-out basement, Pella windows, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spa-like master bath with walk in tiled shower with dual shower heads, and soaking tub. Charlie has custom cabinets, shiplap, and a covered deck you are sure to love. Her basement is finished with a wet bar and fireplace perfect for any entertaining. You will find many more reasons to fall in love if you pay her a visit. A.M.A. Move in ready!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $679,900
