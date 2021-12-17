 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $674,900

Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Step inside Silverthorn Custom Homes highly sought-after "Vail Plan." Sitting on a large W/O lot backing to green space, this home features 5 BR, 3 BA, and an oversized heated 3 car garage. Fall in love with the open floor plan, luxury finishes and hardwood flooring throughout the main. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops, and a spacious walk-in pantry. Primary suite offers an incredible closet with a spa like primary BA.. The finished basement is complete with a wet bar, large rec room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an abundance of storage. With custom finishes and superior build quality throughout come see why Silverthorn Custom Homes is the right choice for you. Step up to Silverthorn Excellence. Welcome Home!

