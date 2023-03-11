Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Open Saturdays and Sundays 12-4 except major holidays. ** Model home not for sale** Woodland Homes Cabernet - 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, huge primary suite with sitting room. Main floor with hardwood floors, huge island, knotty alder beams, Ship lap in ceiling areas. Walk through pantry. Back office or bdrm 5 tucked away for peace and quiet or play room on the main floor. Oversized garage. Some options shown not inc in price.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $672,150
