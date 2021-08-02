Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Kelly Construction presents this must see 5 bed 4 bath WALKOUT ranch floor plan with all the amenities! The open floor plan on the main floor features 10ft tall ceilings, a gorgeous kitchen with a large island, walk-in pantry, and dining area with walkout to the covered deck! The main floor boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms - including a large master suite with double vanity sinks, tub, walk-in closet, and walk-in shower! The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with a large family room, wet bar, 2 additional bedrooms, 4th bathroom, and exercise room! This home has it all! Photos are of a similar home. This home will be actual walkout basement. SEPT 2021 completion date. Seller is a licensed real estate agent. AMA.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $660,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Doris Karloff is still reeling.
- Updated
ASHLAND – The main objective of a high school spirit squad is to support the athletic teams and the school by getting out in front of the crow…
CERESCO – Most people don’t put more than 100 miles on their 1923 Model T roadster in one year, Leaford “Lee” Burnett said.
WAVERLY – Paula Peterson grew up loving baseball.
RAYMOND – A woman operating Windcrest Winery has been arrested for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after…
ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…
Three siblings from Wahoo died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash just north of Wahoo in Saunders County.
ASHLAND – Before we were entertained and/or educated by computers, smart phones, television programs, movies and recorded music, educational a…
WAVERLY – The District 145 website has a new look for the first time in about 18 years.
WAVERLY – Employees at the Waverly Runza don’t just show up to work to clock in and clock out, Manager Taylor Veik said.