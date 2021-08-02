Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Welcome Home! This New Modern Farmhouse walkout Ranch is built by Kelly Construction. This 5 bed, 3 bath, 3 car home is one to die for! Fall in love with the vaulted ceilings and wood beams and fireplace in the great room. This home boasts an open kitchen with a huge island and pantry. But wait, that's not all! All the appliances are included. You will fall in love with this home's master suite which has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, his/her sinks, heated floor and is connected to laundry. Enjoy your summer weekends in the massive walkout basement that is perfect for entertaining (equipped with a bar, 2 bedrooms, flex room, full bathroom, and lots of windows for natural light) or out on the covered deck with nice views. This home has high end finishes throughout. You won't be disappointed! SEPT 2021 completion date. Seller is a licensed real estate agent. AMA.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Doris Karloff is still reeling.
- Updated
ASHLAND – The main objective of a high school spirit squad is to support the athletic teams and the school by getting out in front of the crow…
CERESCO – Most people don’t put more than 100 miles on their 1923 Model T roadster in one year, Leaford “Lee” Burnett said.
WAVERLY – Paula Peterson grew up loving baseball.
RAYMOND – A woman operating Windcrest Winery has been arrested for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after…
ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…
Three siblings from Wahoo died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash just north of Wahoo in Saunders County.
ASHLAND – Before we were entertained and/or educated by computers, smart phones, television programs, movies and recorded music, educational a…
WAVERLY – The District 145 website has a new look for the first time in about 18 years.
WAVERLY – Employees at the Waverly Runza don’t just show up to work to clock in and clock out, Manager Taylor Veik said.