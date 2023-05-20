Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - Model Home not for sale. OPEN EVERY Sat & Sun 1-4pm! Hi, have we met? I’m Zac. More formally known as The Zachary with a modern farmhouse flair. The newest creation from Advantage Development, the premiere custom home builder in Omaha for over 25 years. I'm brand new & can't wait to find my new owner! I’m a ranch plan with 3 bedrooms on the main, primary suite on one side of me and guest/kiddo beds on the other side (nice for privacy!). My style is on point, if I do say so myself! Take a peek at my designer finishes including granite/quartz, custom cabinetry, LVP flooring, 10’ ceilings on main & 8’doors –all the extras you are looking for! I also have a fun side..check out my fully finished WALKOUT lower level with expansive rec room, wet bar, game area, two more beds & full bath plus lots of great storage. You can find me perched in the cutest Elkhorn South neighborhood, Westbury Farm,