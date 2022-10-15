5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $649,900

Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to this stunning single owner ranch home located in Southpointe Estates! Features include 5 BD, 4 BA and a nearly 1,400 SQFT climate controlled garage. Step inside through the fogged glass double front doors and fall in love with the vaulted ceilings, canned lighting, hard wood flooring and high end fixtures throughout. Spacious floorplan offers a large living room with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace and built-in cabinetry and shelving. Beautiful eat-in kitchen is perfect for any occasion offering an oversized island, double oven, large walk-in pantry, quartz countertops and an elegant tile backsplash. Spacious primary BD offers a spa like BA with double vanities, an oversized walk-in shower, a jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Enjoy the finished LL offering an abundance of space with 2 additional BD, a BA, a family room and an oversized rec room with a gorgeous wetbar. Exterior offers a covered patio