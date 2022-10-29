 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $649,000

  • Updated
Christopher Johnson, M: 402-215-7739, cjinomaha@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/christopher.johnson - THROUGH 12/31/2022, THE BUILDER IS WILLING TO BUY DOWN RATE THROUGH THEIR PREFERRED LENDER or OFFER A $20,000 BUYER CREDIT. This is Empire Estates exciting Kingston smart home ranch plan. Located in the heart of Coventry Ridge, this walkout lot features 2x6 construction with blown in and spray foam insulation to lower bills. This home offers a covered deck with maintenance free decking. The garage is insulated and heated with car charger outlet. Granite/quartz throughout with high efficiency HVAC and H2O. Builder offers generous allowances for flooring and fixtures and you'll love the additional upgrades. You will also love working directly with the builder throughout the process. Quality, Transparency, and Customer Service are key reasons to "Build with Empire". Currently building in the Papillion, Gretna, Elkhorn areas but able to build on any lot in Sarpy or Douglas counties.Stil

