Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - Fantastic new construction walkout ranch with fully finished basement, estimated completion Oct 2022! The newest creation from Advantage Development custom homes is The Zachary Modern Farmhouse, a 5 BEDROOM walkout split ranch plan perched on high-sitting lot in one of Elkhorn South’s popular neighborhoods, Westbury Farm. Modern finishes including granite/quartz, custom cabinetry, white oak hardwood floors, 10’ ceilings on main & 8’ doors – all the extras you are looking for! This home features exceptional craftsmanship & materials from the names you trust: Marvin Integrity, James Hardy, Trane & Kohler. 30-year basement waterproof warranty, copper water lines & REScheck Energy Efficient Certification. Impeccable quality & design at a great price! *Pictures of similar model homes* THE VIRTUAL RENDERINGS AND/OR PHOTOS DEPICTED HEREIN ARE NOT FINAL DESIGNS BUT ARE ILLUSTRATIVE OF THE WORK
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $640,688
