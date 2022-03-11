Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet Charlie from Hildy Homes. With 3,767 finished square feet, Charlie has a sensible soul and brings all her best features under one roof: Open floor plan, walk-out basement, Pella windows, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spa-like master bath with walk in tiled shower, and soaking tub. Charlie has custom maple cabinets, shiplap, and a covered deck you are sure to love. Her basement is finished with a wet bar and fireplace perfect for any entertaining. You will find many more reasons to fall in love if you pay her a visit. A.M.A. Estimated completion date is May 19th, 2022 ! ***********SIMULATED PHOTOS WITH SIMILAR FINISHES******** A.M.A. Act quickly and you may be able to make some selections to make this house your home.* HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $629,900
