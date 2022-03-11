 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $629,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $629,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet Charlie from Hildy Homes. With 3,767 finished square feet, Charlie has a sensible soul and brings all her best features under one roof: Open floor plan, walk-out basement, Pella windows, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spa-like master bath with walk in tiled shower, and soaking tub. Charlie has custom maple cabinets, shiplap, and a covered deck you are sure to love. Her basement is finished with a wet bar and fireplace perfect for any entertaining. You will find many more reasons to fall in love if you pay her a visit. A.M.A. Estimated completion date is May 19th, 2022 ! ***********SIMULATED PHOTOS WITH SIMILAR FINISHES******** A.M.A. Act quickly and you may be able to make some selections to make this house your home.* HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Springer trial to be rescheduled

Springer trial to be rescheduled

WAHOO – The jury trial for a former village library director accused of theft has been rescheduled multiple times, and has now temporarily bee…