Christopher Johnson, M: 402-215-7739, cjinomaha@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/christopher.johnson - Pictures are renderings of a like kind model as this home is still under construction. Built by Empire Estates, LLC, this gorgeous walkout ranch in Coventry Ridge will offer 5 bedrooms, a fully finished basement with wetbar, walkout lower level, covered maintenance free deck, 2x6 construction, heated and insulated garage, pre-wired for electric vehicle, and so much more to offer.