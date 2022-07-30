Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes, he is move in ready and a total 10. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). This Tyler sits on a flat lot with a large 4-CAR GARAGE and has 1,921 sq. ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,700 ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. ALL INTERIOR PHOTOS OF SIMILAR LAYOUT AND FINISHES*** Expected date of completion is 8/31/22 (A.M.A).
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $619,900
