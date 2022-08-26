Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes, he is move in ready and a total 10. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). This Tyler sits on a flat lot with a large 4-CAR GARAGE and has 1,921 sq. ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,700 ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $619,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – Plans to develop a parcel of land long hidden by trees and other terrain along Highway 6 were unveiled last week.
LINCOLN – When Mike Bretta first visited the dungeon-like space for rent in Lincoln’s Haymarket, it reminded him of something out of a comic book.
WAHOO- The 2022 Wahoo Football Team will look much different from one a year ago, when they went 7-4 overall and reached the quarterfinals of …
MEAD – It would seem that the nation’s space agency and Nebraska farmers would have little in common.
WAVERLY- Over the past several years the Waverly Football team has continued to take positive steps inside their football program with six str…
WAHOO- The last few years, the Bishop Neumann volleyball team has had the advantage of height on their side. It’s helped them to reach the Sta…
WAHOO- For the first time in a while, the Wahoo Volleyball team is going to be working with a group made up of mostly underclassmen. On this y…
GREENWOOD – In the midst of the frivolity and merriment of Greenwood Fun Day, there was a quiet, emotional ceremony.
Search warrants executed in Cedar County reveal new information regarding a quadruple homicide investigation in Laurel.
Health officials said Easton began showing symptoms five days after exposure. Within 48 hours of showing symptoms, he was hospitalized and then died a few days later.