Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). This Tyler sits on a flat lot with a large 4-CAR GARAGE and has a 1,932 sq. ft. finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,592 sq. ft. finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. A.M.A. *All photos are simulated with a similar floor plan and finishes.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $619,900
