Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He sits on a WALKOUT LOT and has all the handsome finishes you've come to love (quartz, shiplap, ceramic tile, custom built cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). Tyler has a 3 CAR GARAGE with 1,890 sq. ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,686 sq. ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. (A.M.A).
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $614,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Odds are if you start a tournament off with a loss, your chances of winning become drastically lower. But the Empire Netting and Fence Juniors…
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…
For the second straight year, the Wahoo Medicine Man Juniors qualified for the Class B State Juniors Legion Tournament with a 6-1 win over Elk…
Two weeks after Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes declared a water emergency for the city, residents responded by nearly cutting their water usage in half.