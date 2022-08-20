Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Open Saturday and Sunday 12-4! ** Model home not for sale** Woodland Homes Cabernet - 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, huge primary suite with sitting room. Main floor with hardwood floors, huge island, knotty alder beams, Ship lap in ceiling areas. Walk through pantry. Back office or bdrm 5 tucked away for peace and quiet or play room on the main floor. Oversized garage. Some options shown not inc in price.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $599,450
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – Plans to develop a parcel of land long hidden by trees and other terrain along Highway 6 were unveiled last week.
WAVERLY – Before he died on Aug. 9 at 63 from a terminal lung disease, Mike Werner and his wife Marcia were planning their retirement to a new…
WAVERLY – The first steps to bringing ALLO Communications’ fiber-optic service to Waverly are underway.
WAVERLY- The Waverly volleyball team is in the midst of one of its best runs in program history with four straight trips to the Class B State …
ASHLAND – A lot of new things are in the works at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools as the 2022-23 school year begins this week.
WAHOO – A unique venture combining outdoors and literacy will begin this week in Wahoo.
Building permits indicate Burlington Stores and Sierra Trading Post plan to open in the vacant building at 6400 O St.
WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council awarded a bid for asbestos abatement in a building on the former John F. Kennedy College campus.
A Lincoln woman is being held on $500,000 bail after being charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with a crash that led to the death of a Greenwood woman.
RAYMOND – In February, about 50 members of the Raymond Central community met with the district’s school board and administrators to discuss th…