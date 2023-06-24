Christopher Johnson, M: 402-215-7739, cjinomaha@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/christopher.johnson - Check out this gorgeous walkout ranch in Coventry Ridge which offers 5 bedrooms, a fully finished basement with wet bar, walkout lower level, covered maintenance free deck with stairs, 2x6 construction, heated and insulated garage, pre-wired for electric vehicle, 10ft ceilings, and so much more to offer. All covered by a 2/10 Home Warranty. Call for a showing today.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $599,000
