5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $599,000

Christopher Johnson, M: 402-215-7739, cjinomaha@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/christopher.johnson - There are many base plans available or will build to suit. Prices start at $550 with lot. They are a custom builder that believes communication and a unique, quality product leads to happy customers. Call today to see what sets them apart like extended warranties, 2x6 construction, generous allowances, and no surprises. They have multiple lots in Coventry Ridge to build on. All are walkout or daylight lots. Lot #85 is a daylight lot facing NE.