Christopher Johnson, M: 402-215-7739, cjinomaha@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/christopher.johnson - There are many base plans available or will build to suit. Prices start at $550 with lot. They are a custom builder that believes communication and a unique, quality product leads to happy customers. Call today to see what sets them apart like extended warranties, 2x6 construction, generous allowances, and no surprises. They have multiple lots in Coventry Ridge to build on. All are walkout or daylight lots. Lot #85 is a daylight lot facing NE.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN – Five years ago, Matt Jackson was performing in his high school marching band at football games with fewer than 1,000 people watching…
WAVERLY - Two seats are up for election on the Waverly City Council, but only the Ward 2 seat will be decided in a contested race.
WAVERLY – The teenage boy who is accused of repeatedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy in a fame-motivated attack last week in Waverly has been cha…
HASTINGS- For the third time on the season, the Bishop Neumann Softball Team did battle with NEN to open up the Class C State Softball Tournam…
HASTINGS – In the first trip to the Class B State Tournament since 2004, the Waverly softball team wasn’t going down without a fight in pair o…
WAHOO – Wahoo and other parts of Saunders County are the setting for a psychological thriller with a Halloween vibe written by a Minnesota man.
HASTINGS- With everything on the line, the Yutan-Mead Softball team was at their best against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C State Champi…
WAVERLY – The Class B No. 6 Waverly football team was able to send the seniors out with a victory in their final game of the regular season ag…
ASHLAND – As the mother of young boys, Katherine D’Agostino was familiar with ninjas, the Japanese warriors trained in ancient martial arts.
WAHOO – More than 100 people attended a meeting last week to reorganize the Republican Party at the county level.