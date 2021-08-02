5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $580,000

Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Kelly Construction and Anderson Interiors bring you this 5 bed 3 bath ranch in the desired Windgate Ranch II! Some awesome features include an incredibly open floor plan, 9+ft ceilings, custom blinds on the main floor, and large windows that welcome an abundance of natural light throughout! You'll love the spacious kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, an island with a breakfast bar, and a dining area. The cozy living room space with a gas fireplace too! The main level features 3 spacious bedrooms, including a huge master suite with an oversized tiled shower and a walk-in closet! The lower level features a huge rec room, wet bar and walkout to a backyard patio - perfect for entertaining! The basement also has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, additional storage, and a flex room - great for an office or playroom! The backyard boasts a patio and a large covered deck! The seller is a licensed realtor. A