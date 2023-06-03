Dawn Brayton, M: 402-850-4701, Dawn.Brayton@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - $10,000 Price Reduction. At this new price, why wait for new construction? Light & bright 5 bed 3 bath Ranch on a flat corner lot in one of the most popular new neighborhoods in the Elkhorn South school district! This gorgeous home is barely over 1 year old, in pristine condition & has been professionally cleaned twice a month. Thousands of dollars already spent on professional landscape, professional epoxy garage coating, professionally installed electronic window coverings in kitchen & family room. Real wood floors on entire main floor including bedrooms. Tile in both bathrooms. Primary bedroom suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet w/built in shelving and walk-in shower w/two shower heads including waterfall over head. Open concept kitchen & family room connected for open feel. Tray ceiling w/modern lighting fixtures throughout. FINISHED basement w/2 great rooms, 2 bedrooms & 1 bath for your family & gu