Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He is move in ready and he has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). This Tyler sits on a flat lot with a large 4-CAR GARAGE and has a 1,932 sq. ft. finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,592 sq. ft. finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. A.M.A.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $574,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – John Cook may just give up coaching the Husker volleyball team to pursue his new passion – rodeo.
The victims of a crash that killed one person in Saunders County on Wednesday have been identified.
WAHOO – A former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher will serve two years’ probation and will be listed on the Sex Offender Registry for 15…
WAHOO – A former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher will serve two years probation and be listed on the Sex Offender Registry for 15 years…
Bart Beutler was in prison in Arizona as recently as 2018 after he was convicted of second-degree murder in Maricopa County in 2007, according…