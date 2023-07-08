Dawn Brayton, M: 402-850-4701, Dawn.Brayton@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Next-To-New, Pristine Ranch in Westbury Farm. Elkhorn Schools. Looking at New Construction? Don't Overlook This Stunning 5 bed/3 bath/3 car w/Finished Basement Ranch on a flat corner lot in one of the most popular new neighborhoods in the Elkhorn South school district! This home is in pristine condition & has been professionally cleaned twice a month. Thousands of dollars already spent on prof landscape, professional epoxy garage coating, professionally installed electronic window coverings in kitchen & family room. Real wood floors on entire main floor incl. bedrooms. Tile in both bathrooms. Primary bedroom suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet w/built in shelving & walk-in shower w/two shower heads incl. waterfall overhead. Open concept kitchen & family room connected for open feel. Tray ceiling w/modern lighting fixtures throughout. FINISHED basement w/2 great rooms, 2 beds & 1 bath for your family & g