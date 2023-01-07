5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $568,000

Jenny Krumveide, M: 402-657-6356, jennyk@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - This fantastic 5 bed/3 bath ranch in Elkhorn's new Vistancia is currently under construction. A beautiful, in-ground pool would be ideal in the flat backyard, which faces west and is just one lot down from the planned neighborhood park. Living room features an impressive 11' coffered ceiling, built-in cabinets flanking a 7' linear fireplace, and large windows to enjoy the setting sun. Sixteen feet of cabinetry in the gourmet kitchen include a wooden hood and a 36" gas cooktop with drawers below. Homeowners love the oversized drop zone, with both built-in lockers and a coat closet. Both bathrooms on the main level have linen closets providing extra storage. The 1,352 sq ft finished basement includes a wet bar and two additional bedrooms. Basement also has 333 sq ft of unfinished storage space. **Photos are of similar, staged home.** Call agent about pricing on a unique opportunity for turnke