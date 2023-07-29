Dawn Brayton, M: 402-850-4701, Dawn.Brayton@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - BETTER THAN NEW! Don't miss seeing this PRISTINE condition 5 bed/3 bath/3 car Ranch on flat corner lot in one of the most popular new neighborhoods in the Elkhorn South school district! Nearly new, with thousands of dollars already spent on professional landscape, professional epoxy garage coating, professionally installed electronic window coverings in kitchen & family room. Real wood floors on entire main floor incl. bedrooms. Tile in both bathrooms. Primary bedroom suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet w/built in shelving & walk-in shower w/two shower heads incl. waterfall overhead. Open concept kitchen & family room connected for open feel. Tray ceiling w/modern lighting fixtures throughout. FINISHED basement w/2 great rooms, 2 beds & 1 bath for your family & guests. Epoxied utilities & storage room floors. Impeccably maintained and professionally cleaned twice a month since purchased! W&D, 2 fridge i