5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $525,000

A beautiful modern day farmhouse, built in the popular Coventry subdivision on a large corner lot. This 2,800 sqft ranch home features a split floor plan, with three bedrooms on the main floor and two on the fully-finished lower level. You can still make selections on this amazing home, built by Precision Development. *Photos are of a similar home, built by Precision Development
WAVERLY – There are only 88 signatures standing between District 145 School Board of Education Member Andy Grosshans and a possible recall election.
WAVERLY – Around 40 members of the district attended the District 145 Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 6.
LINCOLN – Air Force pilot Tony Sullivan wasn’t a starter when he was on the Nebraska football team as a walk-on defensive end and special team…
CERESCO – Mark Rezac usually finds himself at the St. Mary and St. Patrick Cemetery at around 5:30 a.m. on the verge of a mile-a-minute kind of day.
ASHLAND – Students in one section of fourth grade at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School are quarantined after multiple exposures to COVID-19 …
GREENWOOD – A single vehicle rollover accident near the Greenwood Exit took the life of a Bennington man last week.
CEDAR BLUFFS – Cedar Bluffs Public Schools is better preparing its students for their futures with its new status as a Career Academy.
WAHOO – Between Broadway and Linden on Saturday, Sept. 18, Fifth Street is going to be a bustling vendor market with community members of all …
WAVERLY – After 20-plus years of hosting an annual golf tournament, School District 145 Foundation for Education has added an additional event…
WAVERLY – The Waverly Volleyball team got to enjoy the amenities of playing at home throughout last week. Taking full advantage of this opport…