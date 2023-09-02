Cyndi Robirds, M: 402-686-3996, cyndi@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Open house 9/3 1-4 pm. Welcome to this stunning two-story home! The main floor connects the living, dining, and kitchen spaces into an open-concept layout. The kitchen is the heart of the home, with granite countertops, an oversized island to gather around, and a HUGE hidden pantry with a beverage bar. The upper level has four generously sized bedrooms, walk-in closets, and a laundry room. The lower level boasts tall ceilings and natural light. An elegant theatre room with coffered ceilings, pre-wired for a cinematic experience, and cleverly concealed bunk beds. In addition, an area prepped for a second kitchen or wet bar adds convenience and versatility. Great for a mother-in-law suite. Custom trim work throughout. Walk out to a vast backyard connecting to a green space area. The yard is large enough for you to design and install your own pool. The covered deck allows you to watch the sunsets a