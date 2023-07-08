Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Richland Homes Ruby Model FOR SALE! Experience the luxury of a new home without the wait! Ready for it's new owners this home boasts exceptional upgrades such as an extended third car garage, fully finished basement, gas fireplace, novella wood flooring and so much more! Open Thurs-Sundays 12-4pm.